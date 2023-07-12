Hurricane Tracker

Tropical Storm Calvin forecast to strengthen into hurricane on Thursday

By Wendy Osher
 July 12, 2023, 10:07 AM HST
* Updated July 12, 10:12 AM
Satellite imagery of Tropical Storm Calvin (7.12.23) PC: NWS/NHC

Update: July 12, 2023

Windy conditions and some wet weather could potentially develop around the middle of next week as Tropical Storm Calvin nears the islands from the east, according to the National Weather Service.

Tropical Storm Calvin, which is currently in the Eastern Pacific, is forecast to become a hurricane Thursday, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

TS Calvin is the third named storm of the 2023 Eastern Pacific hurricane season. The others were Adrian, which reached Category 2 Hurricane strength on June 30 before eventually weakening on July 2; and Beatriz, which developed into a Category 1 Hurricane on June 30 before weakening into a tropical storm on July 1, 2023.

At around 5 a.m. HST, TS Calvin was located 720 miles SSW of the southern tip of Baja California; 2875 miles ESE of Hilo; and 2935 miles ESE of Hāna, Maui.

It was moving toward the west at 16 mph, and had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

The National Hurricane Center reports that by the weekend, Calvin is expected to cross over cooler sea surface temperatures, which will likely cause gradual weakening through the remainder of the forecast period.

For the 2023 season, 4 to 7 tropical cyclones are predicted for the Central Pacific hurricane region. A near-normal season has 4 or 5 tropical cyclones. Tropical cyclones include tropical depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes.

The Central Pacific hurricane season began on June 1 and runs through November 30.

TS Calvin 5-Day forecast cone. (5 a.m. HST 7.12.23) PC: NWS/NHC
 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
