The first of 32 generators arrive at the FEMA staging area to support the ongoing response to the Hawaii wildfires. (FEMA photo by John Mills)

The first of 32 generators have arrived at a FEMA staging area to support the ongoing response to wildfires on Maui. Other supplies that have arrive include meals and blankets. More commodities and supplies are arriving via the port.

FEMA has 416 personnel in the state of Hawaiʻi including the agency’s top administrator, Deanne Criswell. The team has 35 additional people with the Urban Search and Rescue Division that will assist. In addition to that, there will be 20 cadaver dogs, according to Hawaiʻi Governor Josh Green.

“As a physician,” Gov. Green said, “It is a harrowing sight… ultimately they will be sharing with our people that there have been more fatalities. I do expect the numbers to rise.”

As of Sunday night, there were 96 confirmed deaths and of that, two individuals had been identified.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and US Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell are in on the ground, meeting with state and local officials, as well as first responders and volunteers who have helped save lives since the fires began.

“The firefighters in Maui County are to be commended for their heroic firefighting efforts,” said Dr. Moore-Merrell. “As the fire quickly out-paced suppression efforts, they kept fighting even as many of them have lost their homes. As I talk with them during our station visits, they are extremely passionate about remaining on duty, while being encouraged to take appropriate rest for their own physical and mental well-being.”

Meals and blankets arrive at the FEMA staging area. More commodities and supplies are arriving via the port to support the ongoing response to the Hawaii wildfires. (FEMA photo by John Mills)

FEMA officials discuss Hawaiʻi wildfires response with US Army Corps of Engineers and federal partners. (FEMA photo)

American Red Cross officials discuss the ongoing response to the Hawaiʻi wildfires and working with FEMA and federal partners. (FEMA photo)

Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green (left) discusses the ongoing response to the Hawaiʻi wildfires and partnership with federal agencies. (FEMA photo)

US Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell (right) speaks with Wailuku Fire Chief Bradford Ventura concerning the ongoing response to the Hawaiʻi wildfires and working with FEMA and our federal partners. (FEMA photo)