Maui Wildfire Disaster updates for Aug. 18: HERE .

Recovery efforts continue on Maui where wildfires decimated the Historic Lahaina Town in West Maui, leaving a path of destruction spanning an estimated 3.5 square miles. Multiple fires on the island were sparked on Aug. 8, and were fueled by strong winds as a hurricane passed well south of the islands.

Today, three of those fires remain active with crews monitoring for flare ups and hotspots. The death toll from the Lahaina fire has risen to 111, with the identity of six victims publicly released by police. An estimated 58% of the burn area has been searched. The wildfire is described as the nation’s deadliest in 100 years.

FEMA has also set up a disaster recovery center in Kahului. The Family Assistance Center for those looking for displaced loved ones has moved from Kahului to Kāʻanapali. School officials announced a return date for students at King Kekaulike High School of Aug. 23.

FIRE UPDATE

Lahaina fire : 90% contained, 2,168 acres burned. MFD and US Army Reserve were onsite.

: 90% contained, 2,168 acres burned. MFD and US Army Reserve were onsite. Olinda fire : 85% contained, 1,081 acres burned. State DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife is monitoring. A drone with infrared capabilities was deployed overnight to look for hot spots at the Upcountry fires.

: 85% contained, 1,081 acres burned. State DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife is monitoring. A drone with infrared capabilities was deployed overnight to look for hot spots at the Upcountry fires. Kula fire: 80% contained, 202 acres burned. Three Maui Fire Department and two DOFAW crews were onsite at last report.

County fire investigators have concluded that the Kula and Olinda fires have distinct origins. Data for these fires is now reported separately.

FATALITY UPDATE

The number of confirmed fatalities is 111 souls. Maui police have identified six individuals publicly following notification of next of kin. Victims of the Maui Wildfire Disaster include: Donna Gomes, 71, of Lahaina; Melva Benjamin, 71, of Lahaina; Virginia Dofa, 90, of Lahaina; Alfredo Galinato, 79, of Lahaina; Robert Dyckman, 74, of Lahaina; and Buddy Jantoc, 79, of Lahaina.

Maui police say 58% of the area has been searched as of Thursday evening.

UNSAFE WATER ADVISORY

The advisory remains in effect for certain areas of Lahaina (see map) and Upper Kula until further notice and states that residents should not drink and/or boil water. Water sampling will continue today and Sunday. Testing will continue for some time to ensure drinking water is safe.

Bottled water should be used for all drinking, brushing teeth, ice making and food preparation until further notice. Residents are unable to treat the water in any way to make it safe. Drinking water sites are set up in many areas of Lahaina and Kula.

POWER RESTORATION

More than 400 Hawaiian Electric employees and contractors continue efforts to rebuild sections of the electric grid and safely restore service in parts of West Maui and Upcountry. Crews are working to restore 1,900 customers in West Maui and 60 customers in Upcountry.

Crews are installing a second mobile substation to support restoration for the Launiupoko to Olowalu areas. Substations step down power from high-voltage transmission lines to lower-voltage distribution lines that serve neighborhoods. Once online, the mobile substation would power facilities that provide essential needs. Prioritized critical circuits for restoration include those serving stores, pharmacies, gas stations, county water, wastewater and public safety facilities.

DMVL SATELLITE OFFICE IN LAHAINA

The County of Maui Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing’s Lahaina Satellite Office will be closed for the holiday weekend starting today. It will reopen Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lahaina Gateway Center, 325 Keawe St., to assist West Maui residents whose Hawaiʻi driver’s licenses or Hawaiʻi State Identification cards have been lost or destroyed by wildfires. For more information, call 808-270-7363.

FAMILY ASSISTANCE CENTER (Due to privacy, no media allowed on premises)

The Family Assistance Center, for those seeking information on loved ones and for those who are unaccounted for, moved from Kahului Community Center to the Hyatt Regency’s Monarch Ballroom, 200 Nohea Kai Drive in Kāʻanapali. Starting today, it is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Expanded resources will be offered. Staff will work with families and individuals to gather information and administer DNA swabs. For FAC details, call 1-800-RED-CROSS. If you live on a neighbor island or the mainland, are the immediate family member (parent, sibling, or child) of a person missing as the result of the Maui wildfires, and you wish to provide a DNA sample to assist, call the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Honolulu Division at 808-566-4300.

COUNTY-FACILITATED WEST MAUI DISTRIBUTION SITES

Lahaina Gateway Center, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, will close Sunday, Aug. 20 for a staff break. Nāpili Plaza is open around the clock for food, water and other needs.

TENTATIVE COMMUNITY MEETING POSTPONED

A West Maui community meeting tentatively slated Saturday has been postponed due to health and safety concerns over air quality.

SCHOOLS

King Kekaulike : Staff returns on Monday, Aug. 21; Students return on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

: Staff returns on Monday, Aug. 21; Students return on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High remain closed to students and staff. Phased reopening dates for these schools will be determined once the campuses are confirmed as safe by county, state and federal authorities.

and remain closed to students and staff. Phased reopening dates for these schools will be determined once the campuses are confirmed as safe by county, state and federal authorities. For Kamehameha III Elementary, which was destroyed in the fire, the Department is still exploring options for students, including welcoming students to Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary as well as the potential for a temporary satellite site in West Maui.

Approximately 400 displaced West Maui students have enrolled in other public schools. More than 200 students have signed up for distance learning. More information on this update HERE.

HEALTH ADVISORY

The state Department of Health is urging caution for residents and business owners who are allowed to return to their properties in the Lahaina area. Dangers include ash that may contain toxic and cancer-causing chemicals including asbestos, arsenic and lead and debris including broken glass, exposed electrical wires, nails, wood, plastics and other objects. Unstable buildings and structures may contain hazardous materials and could collapse and cause injury. For more information about recommendations for personal protective equipment including masks and associated hazards can be found HERE.

ROAD ACCESS HOURS

Late-night access on the road to Lahaina is limited to West Maui residents, first responders and West Maui employees from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. All motorists may enter from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The Maui Police Department will cite and tow vehicles parked at the Lahaina Bypass, where there are no-parking signs.

WEATHER

According to the National Weather Service, fairly dry and stable conditions are expected across the islands through Friday. Breezy trade winds will weaken today through the weekend. Rain associated with the remnants of post-tropical cyclone Fernanda is forecast to approach the state starting late Sunday and spread westward across the state on Monday and Tuesday. The highest rainfall amounts are forecast to occur Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning along windward and mountain slopes of Maui.

MATERIAL DONATIONS

Donations of non-perishable food, bottled water and hygiene products are being accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. near a vacant unit in Queen Ka’ahumanu Center at the Kane Street entrance. No clothes at this time, please. The new site is a partnership among the county, the state via Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and Mahi Pono. Mahi Pono is staffing the facility, working under the leadership of Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters to coordinate food and supplies distribution.

ONLINE RESOURCE HUB FOR RESPONSE EFFORTS TO MAUI WILDFIRE DISASTER

An online, centralized hub to respond to the impacts of the Maui Wildfire Disaster was launched at mauinuistrong.info. The County of Maui Maui Nui Strong site offers information on how to donate, volunteer, offer services and look for support. It is administered through the county Office of Economic Development and will be utilized to connect people to resources and services.

TRANSPORTATION

Maui Economic Opportunity is offering free rides for medical appointments for people impacted by the fires who are sheltering at the South Maui Community Park Gymnasium and Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani. The service by reservation operates daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations can be made from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at 808-877-7651.

Daily county shuttle service is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Central Maui shelters to go to Central Maui shopping and medical locations. Riders are required to call Roberts Hawaiʻi for same-day reservations at 808-871-4838. Mobility devices accommodated. Luggage and bags will be limited to what can be carried. For all other transportation needs, riders may use The Maui Bus.

EMERGENCY SHELTERS (Due to privacy, no media allowed inside)

Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Pukalani (Internet)

War Memorial Gymnasium, Wailuku (Internet)

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kahului (Internet)

Kings Cathedral Church, Kahului (Internet)

South Maui Community Park Gymnasium, Kīhei (Internet)

WEST MAUI MEDICAL

Maui Health is offering services today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lahaina Gateway and Nāpili Plaza. Clinicians and physicians will provide first-aid, wound care, health and wellness checks and pharmacy services, including baby formula for all community members in need, regardless of health insurance. For details, visit www.mauihealth.org/wildfire.

Kaiser Permanente is providing medical services to KP members and non-members at three locations in Lahaina. Pharmacy courier services will be available at all three sites. These locations are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week.

Kaiser Permanente’s Mobile Health Vehicle at Lahaina Gateway: Providing first aid and pediatric services. OB/GYN services will be offered every Friday beginning Aug. 18.

Kaiser Permanente First Aid Station at the Hyatt Regency Lahaina, Lahaina Ballroom

Kaiser Permanente First Aid Station at Nāpili Market: Providing first aid services.

Minit Medical has been open since Aug. 14 at the Lahaina Gateway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week, providing medical services to all community members in need regardless of health insurance. Contact 808-667-6161 for an appointment or visit www.minitmed.com.

COMMUNICATION

Text, not talk, is best for locations that have connectivity. Maui County updates will now be aired daily at noon on local radio stations. The final Civil Air Patrol Hawaiʻi Wing broadcast via loudspeaker was 8/16.

FEMA DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER

Maui residents affected by the recent wildfires can apply for federal disaster assistance at a joint Disaster Recovery Center that operates daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the University of Hawaii Maui College, 310 W. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului. Speak to FEMA specialists, get help registering for disaster assistance, connect with volunteer organizations and have access to federal and state resources.

Haleakalā’s Summit and Kīpahulu Districts to remain closed through Monday night, Aug. 21

Update: 6:25 a.m., Aug. 18, 2023

Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park. PC: NPS

Haleakalā National Park’s Summit and Kīpahulu Districts remain closed to the public through at least the evening of Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Visitors should not plan to drive to or visit the park until it has been officially reopened.

Camping reservations for Hosmer Grove, backcountry tent camping and cabins, and Kīpahulu campground through Aug. 22, 2023, are canceled. Sunrise reservations through Aug. 21, 2023, are canceled.

The continued park closure is in place to keep visitors safe and reduce demand on Maui’s over-extended emergency services.

Any changes in the park’s status will be posted at www.nps.gov/hale.

MEO Head Start on Maui beginning new year in wake of wildfires

Update: 6:17 a.m., Aug. 18, 2023

Head Start at Luana Gardens. FILE photo courtesy MEO

Maui Economic Opportunity’s seven Head Start preschool sites on Maui opened Thursday, Aug. 17, for parent/child orientations about a week later than scheduled due to the tragic wildfires.

The Lahaina center at Lahaina Intermediate School is temporarily closed. MEO Head Start is working with families to determine how to best meet their immediate needs for shelter and safety.

As part of the one-hour orientations, which were originally scheduled for Friday, Aug. 11, parents were given the pamphlet, “There Was A Fire: A Story for Young Children on Maui,” to read to help their children process and deal with wildfires.

Liz Hartline, assistant professor of Early Childhood Education at Honolulu Community College, designed the pamphlet and tailored it for the Maui fires for children 3 to 8 years old.

“It is normal to feel sad, scared, and worried,” the pamphlet says, while describing the events in Lahaina. “These feelings may feel heavy in your body, or like you are distracted all the time. Kids have those feelings, and so do grown-ups.

“When you have big feelings, you can tell a grownup about them. Feelings are safe to have, even though they can be uncomfortable. Talking to grown-ups can help you feel better.”

The first day of preschool is set for Monday, Aug. 21, at Head Start sites at Haʻikū Elementary School, Kīhei Elementary School, Eddie Tam complex in Makawao, UH-Maui College, Wailuku Elementary School and Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center.

The MEO Head Start center in Kaunakakai held its parent orientation on Friday, Aug. 11, and welcomed preschoolers for their first day on Monday, Aug. 14.

Head Start supports low income children and families on Maui and Moloka‘i, offering preschool at no cost to qualifying families. The program is more than a traditional preschool, delivering services to 3 and 4 year olds and their families in health and family well-being, while engaging parents as partners every step of the way.