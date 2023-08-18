The north entrance of King Kekaulike High School is located along the Old Haleakalā Highway in Pukalani. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Students at King Kekaulike return to school on Wednesday, Aug. 23. In West Maui, Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High remain closed to students and staff. Phased reopening dates for these schools will be determined once the campuses are confirmed as safe by county, state and federal authorities.

King Kekaulike High School in Upcountry Maui is scheduled to begin a phased reopening with school staff returning to campus on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Students will be welcomed to school on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The Kula campus sustained wind damage last week, including dislodged roof shingles and downed light poles. Professional remediation and clean up of facilities and classrooms began Thursday and will continue over the three-day holiday weekend. If anything changes, school administration will notify staff and families.

Administrative leave for staff at Lahaina schools extended through Wednesday while campus assessments continue







































Staff at public schools in Lahaina will remain on paid administrative leave Monday, Aug. 21 to Wednesday, Aug. 23, as crews clear debris and test air and water quality at Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High. The schools remain closed to students and staff; employees must receive express prior authorization to be present on these campuses.

Phased reopening dates with staff returning first will be determined once the campuses are confirmed as safe by county, state and federal authorities.

For Kamehameha III Elementary, which was destroyed in the fire, the Department is still exploring options for students, including welcoming students to Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary as well as the potential for a temporary satellite site in West Maui.

In the meantime, students who are living outside of Lahaina are encouraged to enroll at other public schools near their current location so that they have access to in-person services like meals, socialization and counseling. For families with access to stable internet connection, the Department’s State Distance Learning Program is available to students. With this option, parents may select between asynchronous learning (flexible schedule for accessing lessons and assignments) or synchronous learning (real-time participation in virtual classes through video conferencing). Parents can register their child at bit.ly/MauiDistanceLearning or, for Hawaiian language immersion, at bit.ly/SKDLPMaui.

Approximately 400 displaced West Maui students have enrolled in other public schools. More than 200 students have signed up for distance learning.

The Department continues to offer students, families and staff mental health support — both in-person and telehealth counseling. Information on this, as well as other information and resources to assist those impacted by the wildfires, can be accessed at bit.ly/HIDOE-West-Maui-Resources.

How you can help

In response to the outpouring of generosity toward the recovery of West Maui school communities, the Department is partnering with the Public Schools of Hawai‘i Foundation to support impacted school communities. The most immediate need and request from Maui schools is for monetary donations that can provide direct support for response efforts. Learn more at

bit.ly/HelpMauiSchools.