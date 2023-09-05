One more Lahaina wildfire disaster victim identified Tuesday, bringing the total to 55
The Maui Police Department released the name of another victim from the Aug. 8 Lahaina fire. Police today confirmed the identity of: Louise Abihai, 97, of Lahaina.
There are 115 confirmed fatalities with 55 individuals now identified publicly following notification of next of kin.
The police said that five other people have been identified, but their families have not been located and/or notified.
Previously announced victims of the Maui wildfire disaster:
- Nicholas Turbin III, 71, of Lahaina
- Anthony “Tony” Simpson, 43, of Lahaina
- Glenda Yabes, 48, of Lahaina
- John “Thumper” McCarthy, 74, of Lahaina
- Tim Nakamoto, 69, of Lahaina
- Leroy Wagner, 69, of Lahaina
- Joseph Lara, 86, of Lahaina
- Gwendolyn Puou, 83, of Lahaina
- Edward Sato, 76, of Lahaina
- Eugene Recolizado, 50, of Lahaina
- Mark Kaminsky, 59, of Lahaina
- David Nuesca Jr., 59, of Lahaina
- Poomaikai Losano, 28, of Lahaina
- Carolyn Ono, 73, of Lahaina
- Pablo Pagdilao III, 75, Lahaina
- Coleen Jones, 59, Lahaina
- Roxanne Ibara-Hinau, 68, Lahaina
- Rogelio Mabalot, 68, Lahaina
- George Hall III, 67, Kahului
- Todd Nakamura, 61, Lahaina
- Bernard Portabes, 75, Lahaina
- Tony Takafua, 7, Lahaina
- Salote Tone, 39, Lahaina
- Faaoso Tone, 70, Lahaina
- Maluifonua Tone, 73, Lahaina
- Bette Jo Dyckman, 73, Lahaina
- Rebecca Rans, 57, Lahaina
- Tau Ponali, 66, Lahaina
- Valerie Kauffman, 78, Lahaina
- Salvador Coloma, 77, Lahaina
- Carlo Tobias, 54, Lahaina
- Albert Kitaguchi, 62, of Lahaina
- Lynn Manibog, 74, Lahaina
- Clyde Wakida, 74, Lahaina
- Todd Yamafuji, 68, Lahaina
- Antonia Molina, 64, Lahaina
- Freeman Tam Lung, 80, Lahaina
- Theresa Cook, 72, California
- Joseph Schilling, 67, Lahaina
- Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67, Lahaina
- Vanessa Baylosis, 67, Lahaina
- Douglas Gloege, 59, Lahaina
- Juan Deleon, 45, Lahaina
- Conchita Sagudang, 75, Lahaina
- Danilo Sagudang, 55, Lahaina
- Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, Lahaina
- Jonathan Somaoang, 76, Lahaina
- Angelita Vasquez, 88, Lahaina
- Donna Gomes, 71, Lahaina
- Melva Benjamin, 71, Lahaina
- Virginia Dofa, 90, Lahaina
- Alfredo Galinato, 79, Lahaina
- Robert Dyckman, 74, Lahaina
- Buddy Jantoc, 79, Lahaina
The FBI reports the number of unaccounted for will fluctuate as they merge lists from various sources. On Aug. 22, the agency said the unaccounted for list had the names of between 1,000 and 1,100 individuals. On Aug. 24, county officials released a list of 388 people who have been reported as unaccounted for from the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire disaster. The list was narrowed by utilizing criteria that included first and last name and a human source that provided it. On Sept. 1, the FBI released an updated list showing 385 individuals who have been reported unaccounted for.
Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said more than 200 people responded to the department’s first list, and 120 plus DNA samples have been collected from family members to date.