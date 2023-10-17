Police publicly identify one more victim of Lahaina fire; bringing total to 97 of 98 known fatalities
The Maui Police Department on Monday identified one more victim of the Aug. 8 Lahaina fire: Michael Misaka, 61, of Lahaina.
There are now 97 people publicly identified of the 98 known fatalities. This leaves only one more victim to be identified of the remains that were found during a thorough search of the approximately five-square-mile burn area of Lahaina.
There are still seven people on the Maui Police Department’s latest “credible list,” released on Oct. 13, of unaccounted individuals following the fire. They are: Artur Babkov, Akili Shawn Bryant, Lydia Coloma, Paul Kasprysycki, Robert H. Owens, Lee Rogo and Elmer Lee Stevens.
Previously announced victims of the Maui wildfire disaster:
- Leslie Smith, 80, Lahaina
- Dale Richter, 66, Lahaina
- Jeannie Eliason, 57, Lahaina
- Michael Mahnensmith, 80, of Lahaina
- Laurie Allen, 65, of Lahaina
- Franklin Trejos, 68, of Lahaina
- Allen John Constantino, 25, of Lahaina
- Felimon Quijano, 61, of Lahaina
- Luz Bernabe, 64, of Lahaina
- Joel Villegas, 55, of Lahaina
- Adela Villegas, 53, of Lahaina
- Angelica Baclig, 31, of Lahaina
- Junmark Quijano, 30, of Lahaina
- Matsuyuki Osato, 83, of Lahaina
- Michael Morinho, 61, of Lahaina
- Ediomede Pavian Castillo, 35, of Lahaina
- Alfred Rawlings, 84, of Lahaina
- Maria Victoria Recolizado, 51, of Lahaina
- Justin Recolizado, 11, of Lahaina
- Terri Thomas, 62, of Lahaina
- Kirk Carter, 44, of Lahaina
- James Smith, 79, of Lahaina
- Revelina Tomboc, 81, of Lahaina
- Morris Kaita, 74, of Lahaina
- Richard Kam, 88, of Lahaina
- Linda Vaikeli, 69, of Lahaina
- Rex Cole, 64, of Lahaina
- Janet St. Clair, 75, Lahaina
- Douglas Matsuda-Boucher, 65, Lahaina
- Carole Hartley, 60, Lahaina
- Michael Gordon, 68, Lahaina
- Marilou Dias, 60, of Lahaina
- June Anbe, 78, of Lahaina
- Keyiro Fuentes, 14, of Lahaina
- Maurice Buen, 79, of Lahaina
- Buddy Carter, 85, of Lahaina
- Bibiana “Bhing” Lutrania, 58, of Lahaina
- Glenn Yoshino, 75, of Lahaina
- Rafael Imperial, 63, of Lahaina
- Floyd St Clair, 75, of Lahaina
- Leticia Constantino, 56, of Lahaina
- Louise Abihai, 97, of Lahaina
- Nicholas Turbin, 71, of Lahaina
- Anthony “Tony” Simpson, 43, of Lahaina
- Glenda Yabes, 48, of Lahaina
- John “Thumper” McCarthy, 74, of Lahaina
- Tim Nakamoto, 69, of Lahaina
- Leroy Wagner, 69, of Lahaina
- Joseph Lara, 86, of Lahaina
- Gwendolyn Puou, 83, of Lahaina
- Edward Sato, 76, of Lahaina
- Eugene Recolizado, 50, of Lahaina
- Mark Kaminsky, 59, of Lahaina
- David Nuesca Jr., 59, of Lahaina
- Poomaikai Losano, 28, of Lahaina
- Carolyn Ono, 73, of Lahaina
- Pablo Pagdilao III, 75, Lahaina
- Coleen Jones, 59, Lahaina
- Roxanne Ibara-Hinau, 68, Lahaina
- Rogelio Mabalot, 68, Lahaina
- George Hall III, 67, Kahului
- Todd Nakamura, 61, Lahaina
- Bernard Portabes, 75, Lahaina
- Tony Takafua, 7, Lahaina
- Salote Tone, 39, Lahaina
- Faaoso Tone, 70, Lahaina
- Maluifonua Tone, 73, Lahaina
- Bette Jo Dyckman, 73, Lahaina
- Rebecca Rans, 57, Lahaina
- Tau Ponali, 66, Lahaina
- Valerie Kauffman, 78, Lahaina
- Salvador Coloma, 77, Lahaina
- Carlo Tobias, 54, Lahaina
- Albert Kitaguchi, 62, of Lahaina
- Lynn Manibog, 74, Lahaina
- Clyde Wakida, 74, Lahaina
- Todd Yamafuji, 68, Lahaina
- Antonia Molina, 64, Lahaina
- Freeman Tam Lung, 80, Lahaina
- Theresa Cook, 72, California
- Joseph Schilling, 67, Lahaina
- Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67, Lahaina
- Vanessa Baylosis, 67, Lahaina
- Douglas Gloege, 59, Lahaina
- Juan Deleon, 45, Lahaina
- Conchita Sagudang, 75, Lahaina
- Danilo Sagudang, 55, Lahaina
- Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, Lahaina
- Jonathan Somaoang, 76, Lahaina
- Angelita Vasquez, 88, Lahaina
- Donna Gomes, 71, Lahaina
- Melva Benjamin, 71, Lahaina
- Virginia Dofa, 90, Lahaina
- Alfredo Galinato, 79, Lahaina
- Robert Dyckman, 74, Lahaina
- Buddy Jantoc, 79, Lahaina
“MPD and assisting partners have been working to ensure that proper protocols are followed while notifying the families of the victims involved. Our priority is to handle this situation with the utmost sensitivity and respect for those who are grieving,” police said.