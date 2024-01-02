7th Annual Maui Songwriters Festival, Jan. 6-13, 2024

The 7th Annual Maui Songwriters Festival kicks off Jan. 6 with a concert at the Maui Arts &. Cultural Center featuring Old Dominion.

The festival, which runs from Jan. 6-13, 2024, focuses on giving back to those impacted by the Maui Wildfires by raising money through ticket sales to a VIP Benefit on Jan. 7 and an Auction at a finale event on Jan. 13.

The festival also offers two signed ʻukulele signed by all talent from this year’s event, and two separate signed paintings of three Maui singer-songwriters.

Last year each painting went for $13,000 and each ʻukulele went for $7,000. The festival donated the $40,000 raised to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui.















ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The festival features multiple shows between Jan. 7-13 at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, including three complimentary shows in the Alaloa Lounge on Jan. 9, 10 and 11 for the community.

The star-studded event will spotlight widely celebrated Nashville award-winning hit songwriters, artists, producers, and composers for a week of live music.

Headlining performances include country stars 2023 CMA Vocal Group of the Year-Old Dominion, Chase Rice, Elle King, Drake Milligan, Sonya Isaac from the Isaacs, David Lee Murphy, Emily Weisband, Chris DeStefano, Jimmy Yeary, Ryan Larkins and David Lee Murphy, Emily Weisband, Chris DeStefano, Jimmy Yeary, Ryan Larkins and Shelby Darrall.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Shows will also feature talented singer-songwriters and musicians from Maui, including Jason Arcilla, Gail Swanson, Wilmont Kahaialii, Naiwi Teruya and Brian Santana.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit mauisongwritersfestival.com use special promotion

code: odmauisongwriters for The Old Dominion Concert. A portion of proceeds from events at The Ritz-Carlton will be donated to the Maui Recovery Efforts via Jean-Michel Cousteau’s People to People Humanitarian Relief Fund, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui.