Maui’s Jason Arcilla of NBC’s “The Voice” to perform in Kapalua on Feb. 2

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Jason Arcilla is slated to perform at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua for the Kapalua Concert Series occurring Friday, Feb. 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Guests can look forward to an intimate evening concert in the resort’s Alaloa Lounge, overlooking Honokahua Bay. Admission is free and open to the public, with food and beverage available for purchase.

Known most recently for his journey on NBC’s The Voice Season 24, Arcilla is a Maui-based musician, singer-songwriter, and producer. Infusing R&B with reggae and island surf rock influences, Arcilla has coined his unique sound as “reggae and blues.”

Arcilla is fresh off the Maui Songwriters Festival that took place earlier this month. Guests who attend the Kapalua concert series can expect to hear music from his new album.