Weldon Kekauoha to headline 2024 Celebration of the Arts music showcase at The Ritz-Carlton Maui Kapalua

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua. Photo courtesy: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Renowned Hawaiian musician Weldon Kekauoha will headline the upcoming Music Showcase on Friday, March 29 at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua as part of the 32nd annual Celebration of the Arts event.

“We are thrilled to have Weldon Kekauoha as our headline performer for this year’s Celebration of the Arts Music Showcase,” said event chair, Clifford Naeʻole. “Weldon’s music is a beautiful representation of the unique cultural heritage of Hawaiʻi, and we are excited to celebrate his talent.”

In addition to Kekauoha’s performance, the two-day event will feature the Celebration of the Arts Lūʻau on Saturday, March 30. Both evenings will honor the rich cultural traditions of Hawaiʻi and provide residents and visitors with unique opportunities to gather and create cherished memories.

CELEBRATION OF THE ARTS MUSIC SHOWCASE FEATURING WELDON KEKAUOHA

Friday, March 29, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua | Aloha Garden Pavilion

Weldon Kekauoha. Photo courtesy: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Join in on an unforgettable night of Hawaiian music and hula, featuring award-winning musician Weldon Kekauoha, who celebrates his new album, ʻAnoʻai. “Whether he’s belting out legendary soulful ballads or plucking bright riffs from his guitar, the gutsy songster puts fresh spins on the classics and brings a melodious candor to his original compositions,” according to the announcement. Accompanying Kekauoha’s performance will be Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua, led by Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona. Opening the evening will be the Kamehemeha Schools Maui Hawaiian Ensemble. This event requires a ticket.

Tickets are : $20 plus tax (general admission ages 13 and older); $10 plus tax (children, ages 4-12). Children ages 3 and under get in free. An optional dinner bento box is $32.

CELEBRATION OF THE ARTS LŪʻAU

Saturday, March 30, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua | Aloha Garden Pavilion

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua lūʻau. Photo courtesy: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Savor an outright feast of contemporary cuisine and Hawaiian foods, topped off by dazzling portrayals of Hawaiian history as you witness vignettes by the cast of Tales of the Kapa Moe, led by Kumu Hula Pono Murray. This feast of friendship, food, music, hula, and fireknife dancing will be the finest in the Hawaiian Islands. The evening will also include a feast of Hawai‘i’s best traditional foods from the land and the sea. This event will sell out! Advance ticket purchase required.

Tickets are: $169 plus tax (general admission, ages 13 and older); $129 plus tax (kama‘āina with valid Hawai‘i ID); $59 plus tax (children ages 6-12). Children 5 and under get in free.

To learn more about the 32nd Annual Celebration of the Arts, purchase tickets for the Celebration Music Showcase or Celebration of the Arts Lūʻau, and for the full event schedule, visit www.celebrationofthearts.org. Self-parking is complimentary.