New Kaiser Permanente Lahaina Clinic officially opens with Hoʻōla event in Kāʻanapali

Kaiser Permanente and Hawaiʻi leaders carry a 7.5-foot lei to drape on the Kaiser Permanente Lahaina Clinic sign Tuesday at the clinic’s new location on the grounds of the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort in Kāʻanapali. From left to right are: Chris Martin, assistant area medical director, Maui; Gov. Josh Green; Dr. John Yang, president Hawaii Permanente Medical Group; Mayor Richard Bissen; Ed Chan, president, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals, Hawaii Market; West and South Maui Sen. Angus McKelvey. PC: Kaiser Permanente Hawaii

The Kaiser Permanente Lahaina Clinic sign was all that was left standing after the Aug. 8 wildfire swept through historic Lahaina town and leveled the Waineʻe Street clinic where doctors and nurses cared for patients’ colds and flu, broken bones and expectant moms since opening its doors in 1969.

And, so a 7.5-foot woven lei for the sign was a fitting way to connect the past, present and future at Kaiser’s official Hoʻōla (meaning to rejuvenate, to give life and energy, to heal) event Tuesday at the clinic’s new 5,200-square-foot location at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort in Kāʻanapali. After prayers in the shade of an expansive tent, island dignitaries carried the lei to the fire survivor and draped it there as a sign of hope.

“We hope that when the Lahaina care team arrives each morning, and when our members come to the new clinic, they will see the sign as a physical reminder that we are resilient and dedicated to caring for our West Maui community like family,” said Dr. John Yang, president and medical director, Hawaii Permanente Medical Group.

Gov. Josh Green, a medical doctor, said the clinic’s sign “will help us remember what we were before and what we can be again.”

Even in the early hours of the fire, it was evident that the clinic had burned, and rebuilding would be “an enormous challenge,” Green said. “But today we celebrate rebuilding, and I have to say it is extraordinary to see what we have behind us.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Building a medical clinic, even in the best of times, is difficult. So, “it is no small feat,” he said. “It is very hard… so this represents hope today.”

Green recalled the 101 lives lost and their loved ones, and “we will try to dedicate these moments of recovery to them, to their memory, to their spirit because the spirit of Lahaina is so, so strong, and stronger… than anyone ever imagined as the healing begins.”

Mayor Richard Bissen said that Kaiser Permanente, even as it lost its own clinic in Lahaina, did not hesitate to deploy its staff to serve Lahaina residents, “which is clearly a sign not only of commitment but sacrifice and dedication that has put people first.”

Mayor Richard Bissen speaks Tuesday during a ceremony marking the official opening of Kaiser Permanente’s new Lahaina clinic on the grounds of the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort in Kāʻanapali. PC: Brian Perry

“With this new clinic, you’re not just opening doors; you’re also opening pathways to accessible, compassionate and high quality healthcare for our West Maui community,” Bissen said. “From primary care to specialty services, this Lahaina clinic offers an array of medical support. But beyond the operations what truly sets this group apart is its unwavering commitment to personalized care and aloha in the aftermath of this unimaginable disaster.”

The new clinic was prefabricated and built on the Hyatt Regency property in less than nine weeks. The clinic opened its doors to Kaiser Permanente members on March 28 as part of a soft opening while various operational pieces were phased in. Primary, same-day care, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatric care, lab, optometry and optical services are now available. A pharmacy is expected by early summer.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

After the wildfires, Kaiser Permanente care teams provided medical services in local shelters, hotel ballrooms, tents and mobile health vehicles. Eventually, these resources were brought together on the grounds of the Royal Lahaina Resort. During that time, physicians, providers, nurses and staff recorded more than 5,000 patient visits.

“We are truly grateful for our dedicated care teams who have been on the ground caring for the community day in and day out, even as some of them were dealing with the aftermath of the fires themselves,” said Dr. Chris Martin, assistant area medical director for Kaiser Permanente on Maui.

“Caring for the people of Maui and partnering with the community to rebuild is our true north,” said Michelle Gaskill-Hames, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals regional president, Southern California and Hawaiʻi. “Our physicians and staff have not let any obstacle or hardships stop them from fulfilling our mission. We have been on this road of healing and recovery now for more than eight months, and the Lahaina Clinic opening marks another crucial step forward in this long journey.”



































Dr. Ramin Davidoff, co-chief executive officer of the Permanente Federation, said: “This clinic represents our ongoing commitment to provide exceptional medical care to the Maui community. The new modular clinic stands as a beacon of hope amidst this tragedy. Every one of our doctors, clinicians and employees is steadfast in their commitment to help this community heal in body, mind and spirit.”

The new Lahaina Clinic offers more clinical space for members and care teams while a permanent site in West Maui is identified and secured. In addition, one mobile health vehicle will remain at the new facility and serve as an extension to supplement the new clinical space.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We’re grateful for the community and governmental partnerships that have helped us deliver care and medical services, including the Royal Lahaina Resort, which graciously hosted our mobile health vehicles, and the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, which helped us think outside the box to find a location for our modular clinic,” said Ed Chan, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals’ Hawaiʻi Market president.

Chan credited Hansel Phelps, Stantec, and WillScot for playing integral roles in getting the Kaiser Permanente Lahaina Clinic ready to open quickly.

Established in 1969, the Lahaina Clinic was Kaiser Permanente’s first neighbor island location. It has served and provided care for several generations of families on the Valley Isle.

Kaiser’s other Maui facilities include Maui Lani Medical Office, Maui Lani Elua Clinic, Wailuku Medical Office and Kīhei Clinic. Kaiser members can also access walk-in urgent care services at the Maui Lani Medical Office at 55 Maui Lani Parkway in Wailuku, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends and most holidays. On-demand virtual care is available via kp.org or the Kaiser Permanente mobile app.

Kaiser Permanente members can schedule an appointment at the Lahaina Clinic on kp.org, the KP app, or by calling 1-833-833-3333 (TTY 711).