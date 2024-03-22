New Kaiser Permanente Lahaina Clinic in West Maui to open; Mobile health vehicles relocate



















When Kaiser Permanente’s Lahaina Clinic was destroyed in the Maui wildfires on Aug. 8, Kaiser Permanente quickly mobilized two mobile health vehicles from Oʻahu and California to continue providing critically needed medical care in the area.

For the past six months, the mobile health vehicles, measuring 320 square feet each, have been operating from the tennis courts of the Royal Lahaina Resort. Kaiser Permanente physicians, providers, nurses, and staff have recorded more than 5,000 patient visits.

Kaiser Permanente also began building a larger 5,200 square foot modular clinic on the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort grounds, just one mile from the mobile health vehicle site.

Kaiser Permanente will close its mobile health vehicle site at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 22, and move all equipment to the new modular Lahaina clinic, which will open its doors to serve Kaiser Permanente members on Thursday, March 28.

“From the outset of this tragedy, the people of Kaiser Permanente have been unified in determination to support the Lahaina community, for which we’ve served and been a part of for more than a half-century,” said Greg Christian, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals’ Hawaiʻi Market president. “It has been incredible to witness the sheer grit and determination of our Lahaina Clinic physicians, providers, nurses, and staff, who’ve been working out of mobile health vehicles, hotel ballrooms, and tents for many months. Their commitment to caring for the people of Maui has been remarkable, and we’re deeply grateful for their compassion and resilience.”

According to Kaiser, the modular Lahaina Clinic will be a temporary home for Kaiser Permanente in West Maui, providing more clinical space for members and care teams, while a permanent site in West Maui is identified and secured. In addition, one of the mobile health vehicles will be moved to the modular facility and serve as an extension to supplement the new clinical space.

“We’re very grateful for the community and governmental partnerships that have helped us deliver care and medical services, including the Royal Lahaina Resort, which has graciously hosted our mobile health vehicles for the past six months – and the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, which helped us think outside the box to find a location for our modular clinic,” said Christian.

Established in 1969, the Lahaina Clinic was Kaiser Permanente’s first neighbor island location. It has served and provided care for several generations of families on the Valley Isle.

“Our Kaiser Permanente West Maui team continue to care for patients like family,” said John Yang, MD, president and medical director, Hawaii Permanente Medical Group. “They’ve cried together, mourned together, and are committed to being a partner and provider to our West Maui community for generations to come.”

During the transition, members are encouraged to visit the other Kaiser Permanente locations on Maui.

In addition to the Lahaina Clinic, Kaiser Permanente members can also receive care at its other Maui facilities including Maui Lani Medical Office, Maui Lani Elua Clinic, Wailuku Medical Office, and Kīhei Clinic. Members can also access urgent care services at the Maui Lani Medical Office at 55 Maui Lani Parkway in Wailuku, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends and most holidays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, members can access on-demand virtual care via kp.org or the mobile app. Kaiser Permanente members can schedule an appointment at the Lahaina Clinic on kp.org or by calling 1-833-833-3333 (TTY: 711).