The Maui County Council’s Land Use Committee unanimously voted against approval for a conditional permit to allow special events at the “Lona Ridge” property in Wailuku.

The item surfaced for consideration during a public meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.

The request, filed by resident, Leona Rocha Wilson, sought to allow special events, including weddings, corporate and non-profit receptions, workshops, art shows photography sessions, filming and similar events, as well as Hawaiian cultural practices on the property.

The property is located on 5.75 acres at 588 Kulaiwi Drive in Wailuku.

The Land Use Committee recommended filing of the application at their meeting yesterday.

The recommendation from the Land Use Committee will be forwarded to the full Council for consideration at their meeting on Aug. 22, 2017. If the Council approves the recommendation of the Land Use Committee the matter will be closed.

The decision on what to do next is up to Rocha Wilson. If she wants to file again, that’s her discretion.