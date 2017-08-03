On Tuesday, August 1, (the 101st anniversary of both Hawai‘i Volcanoes and Haleakalā), staff from Hawai‘i Volcanoes and Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association exchanged their plates at the Hilo DMV for specialty license plates featuring iconic volcanic views and rare native species like the nēnē and the silversword.

Sae Design, a Wailuku graphic design company, designed the plates as a donation to the National Park Service.

Since their release, there’s been lots of questions about the new specialty plates. Here are a few answers: (posted below)

Q: How much do the plates cost?

A: $35.50, and $18 goes to support the parks

Q: Can I get personalized license plates in the specialty design?

A: The plates are pre-numbered, so customizing isn’t an option

Q: I have two vehicles. Can I get one of each?

A: Yes! The Hilo DMV now has the Haleakalā plates. (But they are running low on the Hawai‘i Volcanoes plate). Call your local DMV to double-check availability.

Q: Can I get the specialty plate for my electric vehicle?

A: You can exchange your EV plates for the specialty plates, however, it does not come with the EV designation so you’d have to forego the benefits of having an EV plate.

Q: Can I pay with a credit card?

A: No. The DMV accepts cash or check only (at least that’s the case in Hilo)