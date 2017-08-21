Armstrong Development recently held a topping off ceremony at its Keala o Wailea development on Maui, marking a milestone in construction as the roof was added to the seventh and final building.

When completed, the project will feature 70 private two- and three-bedroom luxury condominium units with ocean and island views.

Built in partnership with A&B Properties, Keala o Wailea will also feature a natural shaped swimming pool with rock-scape and spa, recreational center, barbecue area and 4,000-square-foot pavilion.

Green technologies will be employed for LEED certification, including photovoltaic solar that will be installed to power common area electrical needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overlooking the Wailea Blue Golf Course, Keala o Wailea is located next to the Wailea Gateway Center.

The project is expected to be complete in Summer 2018.