Topping Off Ceremony at Keala O Wailea Luxury CondominiumsAugust 21, 2017, 10:04 AM HST (Updated August 21, 2017, 10:09 AM) · 32 Comments
Armstrong Development recently held a topping off ceremony at its Keala o Wailea development on Maui, marking a milestone in construction as the roof was added to the seventh and final building.
When completed, the project will feature 70 private two- and three-bedroom luxury condominium units with ocean and island views.
Built in partnership with A&B Properties, Keala o Wailea will also feature a natural shaped swimming pool with rock-scape and spa, recreational center, barbecue area and 4,000-square-foot pavilion.
Green technologies will be employed for LEED certification, including photovoltaic solar that will be installed to power common area electrical needs.
Overlooking the Wailea Blue Golf Course, Keala o Wailea is located next to the Wailea Gateway Center.
The project is expected to be complete in Summer 2018.