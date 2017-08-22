Maui firefighters responded to the area often referred to as the “Bamboo Forest” trail in Kailua for three hikers reported overdue from their hike on Monday evening.

The incident was reported at around 5:24 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Pāʻia firefighters arrived on scene and met with callers at 5:51 p.m.

The individuals reporting the incident were the parents of the overdue hikers. The couple reported that their daughters, ages 27 and 24, and their 23-year-old son went on the hike and phoned them they were on their way back to the car at about 3:30 p.m., but had not yet returned.

A rescue crew aboard Air-1 arrived at 6 p.m. and quickly located the hikers, who were stranded on the Kahului side of a swollen stream. Using a rope suspended below the aircraft, the fire department’s helicopter airlifted the three siblings, one-by-one, to a pasture near the Hāna Highway where they were reunited with family members.

All three were uninjured.

Fire officials say the siblings became stranded on the wrong side of the stream as they were returning to the highway. While walking back the three siblings reported hearing a rumbling sound, and then the stream flow rose rapidly to the point that they were unable make it across the last stream crossing before reaching the highway.

Their parents decided not to go on the hike and waited for them at the trailhead.

All of the family members are visitors to Maui from New Jersey.