Series of Northerly Swells Expected This Week

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · September 6, 2017, 1:22 AM HST (Updated September 5, 2017, 10:53 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: Aaron Lynton

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    Maui Surf Forecast

    North: Surf heights are expected to be head high to overhead today with the best breaks getting a few feet overhead on the sets.

    West: Surf heights are expected to be knee/chest high today. The best breaks could get a bit bigger on the sets. Spots blocked by islands could be flat.

    South: Surf heights are expected to be knee/chest high today. The best breaks could get a bit bigger on the sets. Spots blocked by islands could be flat.

    Our current south swell is forecast to hold pretty steady through the end of the work week. A small southwest swell is also forecast to mix in. Wave heights aren’t expected to get over waist high.

    A series of northerly swells is expected. The largest is currently filling in and expected to peak Wednesday. A small west-northwest swell is also in the mix for Wednesday. A small reinforcement is forecast out of the northwest on Friday. Another reinforcing swell from the north-northwest is due in next week Monday / Tuesday.

    A small bump is forecast for east shores Friday / Saturday. Otherwise, nothing notable.

    Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.  

    **Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

    Read Full Bio

