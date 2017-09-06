Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Surf heights are expected to be head high to overhead today with the best breaks getting a few feet overhead on the sets.

West: Surf heights are expected to be knee/chest high today. The best breaks could get a bit bigger on the sets. Spots blocked by islands could be flat.

South: Surf heights are expected to be knee/chest high today. The best breaks could get a bit bigger on the sets. Spots blocked by islands could be flat.

Our current south swell is forecast to hold pretty steady through the end of the work week. A small southwest swell is also forecast to mix in. Wave heights aren’t expected to get over waist high.

A series of northerly swells is expected. The largest is currently filling in and expected to peak Wednesday. A small west-northwest swell is also in the mix for Wednesday. A small reinforcement is forecast out of the northwest on Friday. Another reinforcing swell from the north-northwest is due in next week Monday / Tuesday.

A small bump is forecast for east shores Friday / Saturday. Otherwise, nothing notable.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

