Rangers in the Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park received a report of a fatality in the Palikea streambed on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, at approximately 1:20 p.m.

Palikea Stream is an off-trail location of the park not open to visitors.

National Park Service Rangers along with Maui County Police and Fire Department personnel responded to the area.

The rescue team located the body of an adult male at approximately 2:30 p.m. and the victim was airlifted from the streambed at 3:30 p.m.

Checks of the area revealed no personal belongings. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

Further investigation will be conducted by national park rangers and Maui Police detectives.

The Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park is a popular destination for both local residents of East Maui and approximately 800,000 visitors each year. The park would like to remind visitors of the dangers of going off-trail.

In addition to the potential falling hazard at high cliff faces, stream areas in the Kīpahulu District are prone to flash flooding and rock falls.

The Pools of ‘Ohe’o have been closed since a rockslide earlier in the year and will remain closed until

mitigation to reduce further rockslides has been completed.