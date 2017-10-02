A group on Maui is organizing to make two mile-long “leis of aloha” for Las Vegas. The city was the scene of a mass shooting which killed 59 people (at last report) and left more than 500 people injured.

The group says they were in the midst of weaving a lei for the Paddle for Life event when they received news of the “tragedy to the ninth Island.”

“Naturally, we want to expand our efforts to encompass Las Vegas as well,” said group member Stacey Moniz.

This same group organized mile-long lei for Paris, Orlando and then the homecoming of the Hōkūleʻa and her Mālama Honua.

They are now gathering at Nalu’s Restaurant in Kīhei to do it again.

Efforts are currently underway at Nalu’s South Shore Grill where volunteers can drop off and weave part of the lei between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. throughout the week. The lei will then be sent to Lānaʻi on Saturday, Oct. 7 and then to Las Vegas.

Donations are being sought to support the costs associated with delivering the lei to Las Vegas and hotel rooms for the cultural practitioner and volunteers who will be delivering the lei next week.