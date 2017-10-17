Update Photos/Video: Coast Guard, Navy Respond to Downed Helicopter Off Moloka‘iOctober 17, 2017, 7:03 AM HST (Updated October 17, 2017, 4:14 PM) · 4 Comments
UPDATE 3:45 p.m.: The Coast Guard has provided an update on the search for two people from a downed helicopter off the northwest side of Moloka‘i, Monday, Oct. 16.
Responding are:
- HC-130 Hercules airplane and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point
- U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ahi (WPB 87364), an 87-foot patrol boat homeported in Honolulu
- U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Galveston Island (WPB 1349), a 110-foot patrol boat homeported in Honolulu
- MH-60R Seahawk helicopter aircrew from Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37
- Maui County Fire Department Air 1 helicopter aircrew and ground crews.
The Coast Guard says aircrews located debris along with chemlights approximately one and a half miles off shore. It has not yet been determined if this debris is actually from the helicopter.
Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Joint Response Coordination Center received a call from the Honolulu International Airport control tower at 7:26 p.m. Monday, reporting they had lost communications with a Robinson R44 helicopter with two people aboard.
The helicopter was reported to have left Honolulu Monday on a day trip to Moloka‘i and was on its way back when the incident occurred.
Weather on scene is currently 25 mph winds out of the east-northeast with 15-foot seas.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
Previous Post:
Coast Guard and Navy crews responded to a report of a downed helicopter with two people aboard off the northwest side of Moloka‘i, last night, Monday, Oct. 16.
Responding are:
- HC-130 Hercules airplane and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point.
- U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ahi (WPB 87364), homeported in Honolulu, is en route.
- MH-60R Seahawk helicopter aircrew from Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37.
Aircrews located debris along with chemlights in the water.
Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Joint Response Coordination Center received a call from the Honolulu International Airport control tower at 7:26 p.m., reporting they had lost communications with a privately owned Robinson R44 helicopter with two people aboard.
The helicopter was reported to have left Honolulu today on a day trip to Moloka‘i and was on its way back.
Weather on scene is currently 30 mph winds out of the northeast with 12- to 15-foot seas.