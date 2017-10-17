UPDATE 3:45 p.m.: The Coast Guard has provided an update on the search for two people from a downed helicopter off the northwest side of Moloka‘i, Monday, Oct. 16.

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Responding are:

HC-130 Hercules airplane and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ahi (WPB 87364), an 87-foot patrol boat homeported in Honolulu

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Galveston Island (WPB 1349), a 110-foot patrol boat homeported in Honolulu

MH-60R Seahawk helicopter aircrew from Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37

Maui County Fire Department Air 1 helicopter aircrew and ground crews.

The Coast Guard says aircrews located debris along with chemlights approximately one and a half miles off shore. It has not yet been determined if this debris is actually from the helicopter.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Joint Response Coordination Center received a call from the Honolulu International Airport control tower at 7:26 p.m. Monday, reporting they had lost communications with a Robinson R44 helicopter with two people aboard.

The helicopter was reported to have left Honolulu Monday on a day trip to Moloka‘i and was on its way back when the incident occurred.

Weather on scene is currently 25 mph winds out of the east-northeast with 15-foot seas.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previous Post:

Coast Guard and Navy crews responded to a report of a downed helicopter with two people aboard off the northwest side of Moloka‘i, last night, Monday, Oct. 16.

Responding are:

HC-130 Hercules airplane and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point.

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ahi (WPB 87364), homeported in Honolulu, is en route.

MH-60R Seahawk helicopter aircrew from Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37.

Aircrews located debris along with chemlights in the water.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Joint Response Coordination Center received a call from the Honolulu International Airport control tower at 7:26 p.m., reporting they had lost communications with a privately owned Robinson R44 helicopter with two people aboard.

The helicopter was reported to have left Honolulu today on a day trip to Moloka‘i and was on its way back.

Weather on scene is currently 30 mph winds out of the northeast with 12- to 15-foot seas.