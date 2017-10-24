The State of Hawaii Department of Health and Clean Water Branch have issued a Brown Water Advisory for the island of Maui, due to heavy rains.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown, stay out and continue to practice good personal hygiene.

Follow up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.