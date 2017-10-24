Maui Electric crews are continuing restoration work after an island-wide extensive outage following lightning strikes last night.

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: As of 10 a.m., about 34,000 customers have been brought back online in parts of Central Maui, South Maui, West Maui and parts of Upcountry.

MECO says that around 2:50 a.m. today, Oct. 24, approximately 66,500 customers on Maui island – Central Maui, South Maui, West Maui, Upcountry, Paia and Haiku area and parts of East Maui – experienced a power outage after lightning hit the electrical system across the island, causing damage to electrical equipment, including downed power lines in various areas.

As of 8 a.m., approximately 14,000 customers have been brought back online in parts of Central Maui, South Maui and West Maui.

Maui Electric crews continue to work as safely and quickly as possible to make repairs to the damaged equipment and are actively restoring different parts of the island in phases throughout the morning.