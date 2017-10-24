Update 4:30 p.m.:

The County of Maui’s Department of Environmental Management reported that a wastewater overflow of approximately 40,000 gallons occurred on Oct. 24, 2017 at the Wailuku Pump Station off of Kahului Beach Road in Wailuku.

County officials say the overflow was caused by an island-wide power outage where the emergency generator was found to be inoperable due to mechanical issues. he overflow was reported at 6 a.m. and was stopped by 6:45 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wastewater flowed over a dirt access road and into the ocean.

The spill site was cleaned and disinfected, bacteriological tests were conducted, and warning signs were posted. The State Department of Health has been notified.

Previous Post:

The State of Hawaii Department of Health and Clean Water Branch has advised the public to stay out of the waters north of Kahului Harbor from Kanaloa Avenue to Linekona Street.

The CWB was notified by the County of Maui of a wastewater discharge near the County Wailuku Wastewater pump station due to the power outage.

Officials say the discharge flowed across land and entered the ocean.

The discharge has been stopped, however the volume is still being determined.

Warning signs have been posted and water samples are being collected.

The public is advised to remain out of these waters until the signs have been removed.

Please use the following link for more information.