The Hyatt Regency Maui welcomes Klara Crocco as its Director of Marketing and Communications.

In her new capacity, Crocco will be joining the Sales and Marketing team from the Westin Kāʻanapli Ocean Resort Villas and Nanea Ocean Villas where she has been the Complex Director of Public Relations since March 2015.

Originally from Connecticut and a University of Connecticut graduate, Crocco started her marketing career off with various jobs in the northeast, including working for Kiehls and L’Oreal. She made the move to Hawaiʻi in July 2014 starting on Oʻahu, before officially moving to Maui when she began working for the Westin KOR prior to accepting her role as Director of Marketing and Communications.

On a personal note, Crocco is a huge UConn Huskies basketball fan. In addition to college basketball, she loves yoga, scuba diving and traveling the world. Most recently she had an opportunity to live on a dive boat in the Great Barrier Reef and says she can’t wait to dive again soon.

Crocco’s first day on the job will be Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.