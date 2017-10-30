AD
ADVERTISEMENT

No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i After 7.0 Loyalty Islands Quake

Wendy Osher · October 30, 2017, 3:12 PM HST (Updated October 30, 2017, 3:23 PM) · 1 Comment
×

PC: background image courtesy USGS.

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a preliminary magnitude 7.0 earthquake reported at 2:42 p.m. HST on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 Southeast of the Loyalty Islands.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a statement saying that based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.

The Loyalty Islands are an archipelago located in the French territory of New Caledonia.

The USGS reports that the quake was located:

  • 67.8 mi ESE of Tadine, New Caledonia; 
  • 123.3 mi ESE of Wé, New Caledonia;
Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 15 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.

View Full Bio

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 1 )
View Comments