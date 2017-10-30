There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a preliminary magnitude 7.0 earthquake reported at 2:42 p.m. HST on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 Southeast of the Loyalty Islands.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a statement saying that based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.

The Loyalty Islands are an archipelago located in the French territory of New Caledonia.

The USGS reports that the quake was located: