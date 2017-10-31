The 4th Annual Made in Maui County Festival takes place this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 and 4, 2017 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Presented by the County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development and the Maui Chamber of Commerce, the festival is the largest products show in Maui County featuring over 140 vendors offering a wide variety of Hawaiʻi made products, including foods, produce, art, crafts, jewelry, fashion, gifts, furniture, collectibles and more.

There will be an exclusive shopping day on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Those in attendance will get a one-day head start on festival shopping. Opening ceremonies begin at 4 p.m. with complimentary light pūpū. There is also a Pasha Hawaiʻi Food Court with three food trucks offering a variety of food for purchase. Attendees will also have ahance to win a “Grand Wailea Resort Getaway Package.” The cost is $35 per person and children 12 years of age and under get in free. All event attendees also receive a free tote on Friday. Exclusive shopping day tickets are available at the MACC Box Office, via phone at (808) 242-SHOW or online at MauiArts.org.

Festivities continue with the Big Festival Day on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Hawaiian Airlines Event Stage in the Yokouchi Pavilion will feature product demonstrations, a fashion show and more. The Pasha Hawai’i Food Court with feature 13 food trucks on Saturday with the first 2,000 attendees to receive a free festival tote.

There will also be prize drawings throughout the day. Cost is $5 (purchase that day only at MACC Box Office), and children ages 12 and under get in free.

There’s also free shuttles on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 to and from War Memorial Gym and the Maui Arts & Cultural Center that will run from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Free event parking is also offered on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at the UH Maui College Event Lawn and at the War Memorial Gym in Wailuku.

In 2016, the Made in Maui County Festival drew more than 11,000 residents and visitors for two days of shopping at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Photo by: Casey Nishikawa