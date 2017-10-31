Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Northwest swell is up to chest/head high with overhead waves on the sets at the best breaks.

West: Northwest swell is up to shoulder high with overhead waves on the sets at the best breaks. Spots open to the southwest waist high or less with some occasional plusses.

South: Spots open to the southwest waist high or less with some occasional plusses.

A moderate northwest swell is forecast to arrive Tuesday and peak Wednesday, slowly easing on Thursday. A smaller, reinforcing northwest swell is expected Friday night and Saturday.

A slight bump in surf is expected Thursday and Friday for south facing shores.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

**Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**