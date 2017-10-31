AD
ADVERTISEMENT

NW Swell Expected to Fill in Today

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · October 31, 2017, 1:57 AM HST (Updated October 30, 2017, 9:27 PM) · 0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Image: Asa Ellison

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

     

    Maui Surf Forecast

    ADVERTISEMENT

    North: Northwest swell is up to chest/head high with overhead waves on the sets at the best breaks.

    West: Northwest swell is up to shoulder high with overhead waves on the sets at the best breaks. Spots open to the southwest waist high or less with some occasional plusses.

    South: Spots open to the southwest waist high or less with some occasional plusses.

    A moderate northwest swell is forecast to arrive Tuesday and peak Wednesday, slowly easing on Thursday. A smaller, reinforcing northwest swell is expected Friday night and Saturday.

    A slight bump in surf is expected Thursday and Friday for south facing shores.

    Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.  

    **Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

    Read Full Bio

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments