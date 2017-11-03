9th Annual Hāna Limu Festival, Nov. 17-18, 2017November 3, 2017, 12:16 PM HST (Updated November 3, 2017, 12:20 PM) · 0 Comments
Nā Mamo O Mū‘olea’s 9th Annual Hāna Limu Festival takes place from Nov. 17-18, 2017 at Kapueokahi (Hāna Bay Beach Park).
This year’s festival continues to promote Mālama Hōnua and the message of the Hōkūleʻa World Wide Voyage. The legendary Polynesian voyaging canoe, Hōkūle‘a, and her crew will attend, weather permitting. The visit aims to celebrate East Maui communities and their accomplishments related to Mālama Hōnua and the promise to the Pāeʻāina.
This year’s festival theme is Makawalu: to move forward as the he’e does, feeling in all directions to make pono choices for the future.
Each year the festival attracts hundreds of people from across Hawai’i.
The Schedule of events includes the following:
Friday Night Talk Story – E Walaʻau Kākou
November 17, 2017: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Helene Hall, Kapueokahi (Hāna Bay Beach Park)
- Talk story with LorMona Meredith, Coordinator of Polynesian Voyaging Society’s Promise to the Pāeʻāina and Hōkūleʻa Captain Russell Amimoto and crew
- Luka Kanahele Mossman of the Kanakaʻole Foundation, grandson of Dr. Pua Kanahele, will share manaʻo on the message of Makawalu
- Kīpahulu and Moʻomomi communities will share their stories about becoming Community Based Subsistence Fishing Areas
- Dr. Chris Bird will share about the exciting successes of East Maui voluntary ‘opihi rest areas
Saturday Festival – Hands-on Keiki and ʻOhana Activities
November 18, 2017: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Kapueokahi (Hāna Bay Beach Park)
- Hōkūleʻa and crew available for talk story and tours (weather permitting)
- Tide Pool Touch Tanks – learn to recognize our different species of native limu
- Hula and live music by CJ Helekahi, Kuaola, Halemanu and more
- Silent Auction benefiting the Isabelle Aiona Abbott Scholarship for the ʻōpio of Hāna
- Hand crafted Hāna-made items by local artists
- Games, crafts, ono food, and interactive science and cultural activities for the whole ʻohana
