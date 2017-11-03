Nā Mamo O Mū‘olea’s 9th Annual Hāna Limu Festival takes place from Nov. 17-18, 2017 at Kapueokahi (Hāna Bay Beach Park).

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

This year’s festival continues to promote Mālama Hōnua and the message of the Hōkūleʻa World Wide Voyage. The legendary Polynesian voyaging canoe, Hōkūle‘a, and her crew will attend, weather permitting. The visit aims to celebrate East Maui communities and their accomplishments related to Mālama Hōnua and the promise to the Pāeʻāina.

This year’s festival theme is Makawalu: to move forward as the he’e does, feeling in all directions to make pono choices for the future.

Each year the festival attracts hundreds of people from across Hawai’i.

The Schedule of events includes the following:

Friday Night Talk Story – E Walaʻau Kākou

November 17, 2017: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Helene Hall, Kapueokahi (Hāna Bay Beach Park)

Talk story with LorMona Meredith, Coordinator of Polynesian Voyaging Society’s Promise to the Pāeʻāina and Hōkūleʻa Captain Russell Amimoto and crew

Luka Kanahele Mossman of the Kanakaʻole Foundation, grandson of Dr. Pua Kanahele, will share manaʻo on the message of Makawalu

Kīpahulu and Moʻomomi communities will share their stories about becoming Community Based Subsistence Fishing Areas

Dr. Chris Bird will share about the exciting successes of East Maui voluntary ‘opihi rest areas



Saturday Festival – Hands-on Keiki and ʻOhana Activities

November 18, 2017: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Kapueokahi (Hāna Bay Beach Park)