22 restaurants. Seven nights. One place.

Wailea is welcoming its Restaurant Week promotion from Sunday, Nov. 5 through Saturday, Nov. 11. The celebration of Wailea’s diverse cuisine can be enjoyed at 22 participating resort restaurants throughout Wailea. Fabiani’s has taken part in the promotion since it opened at Wailea Gateway four years ago. Learn more about the restaurant in our On the Menu video above.

Chefs have once again created some remarkable three course, Chef inspired pre-fixe menus for just $29*, $39*, $49* or $59* per person (*depending on the restaurant – beverages, tax and gratuity not included). Many restaurants enhance this promotion, with wine pairings to savor with your meal, at a very special price.

“This is the ninth year of the popular dining promotion, Restaurant Week Wailea, proudly supporting the Maui Food Bank,” said Bud Pikrone, General Manager of Wailea Community Association. “Each participating restaurant has agreed to make a contribution to the Maui Food Bank for every pre-fixe entrée sold during Restaurant Week Wailea, as part of the resort’s community giving. With the Holidays approaching, Restaurant Week Wailea once again looks forward to helping the Maui Food Bank during this time of need.”

The pre-fixe menus are not valid with any other discount, coupons or promotion being offered at participating restaurants. Diners may contact each restaurant direct for reservations, as advance reservations are strongly recommended or visit www.opentable.com for select restaurants* which offer online dinner reservations.

22 Wailea Resort restaurants are participating:

ADVERTISEMENT

Ama Bar & Grill* (Fairmont Kea Lani) (808) 875-4100

Bistro Molokini* (Grand Wailea) (800) 888-6100

DUO Steak and Seafood* (Four Seasons) (808) 874-8000

Fabiani’s Wailea* (Wailea Gateway Center) (808) 874-1234

Gannon’s* (Wailea Gold & Emerald Course) (808) 875-8080

Humble Market Kitchin* ( Wailea Beach Resort) (808) 879-4655

Humuhumunukunukuapua’a* (Grand Wailea) (800) 888-6100

Ka’ana Kitchen* (Andaz Maui) (808) 243-4739

KAPA Bar & Grill* (Wailea Beach Resort) (808) 879-1922

Kō * (Fairmont Kea Lani) (808) 875-2210

Longhi’s* (The Shops at Wailea) (808) 891-8883

Manoli’s Pizza Company* (Wailea Blue Course) (808) 874-7499

Matteo’s Osteria* (Wailea Town Center) (808) 891-8466

Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman* (Wailea Gateway) (808) 891-2322

Morimoto Maui* (Andaz Maui) (808) 243-4766

Mulligan’s on the Blue* (Wailea Blue Course) (808) 874-1131

Nick’s Fishmarket Maui* (Fairmont Kea Lani) (808) 879-7224

Pita Paradise Bistro Wailea (Wailea Gateway Center) (808) 879-7177

Ruth’s Chris Steak House* (The Shops at Wailea) (808) 874-8880

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea* (808) 879-2224

Tommy Bahama* (The Shops at Wailea) (808) 875-9983

Wailea Kitchen & Tap* (Wailea Tennis Center) (808) 878-3663

Or visit www.OpenTable.com for reservations with participating restaurants (*). No tickets, passes or coupons needed ~ simply make your reservations and enjoy!

For more information and menus you can print, visit www.restaurantweekwailea.com