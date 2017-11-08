After finishing his Van Halen world tour in 1995, Sammy Hagar came to Maui to unwind. The rocker intended on staying for only a week, but eventually ended up buying a 10 acre retreat in Ha‘ikū.

As the Los Angeles Times notes, “after 22 years of ownership, Hagar is ready to say goodbye, listing the oceanfront villa for $3.299 million.”

“We are selling the property because we have been taking on more projects and we aren’t able to get to the islands as often as we like,” Hagar said in a written statement provided by Island Sotheby’s.

During his 22 years on Maui, Hagar opened Sammy’s Beach Bar & Grill at Kahului Airport and makes his Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum at Hāli‘imaile Distilling Co. Hagar opened his second Sammy’s Beach Bar & Grill location in Hawai‘i at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport last week. All restaurant profits are donated to local children’s charities. Since opening in 2008, Sammy’s Beach Bar & Grill at OGG has donated to Keiki’s Dreams, Blessings in a Backpack, Nā Hoaloha, Hāna Youth Center, Teens On Call, Fun Day Foundation, Doorway into Light, St. Anthony’s Grade School and Senior High, and West Maui Animal Shelter.

The property sits on the edge of a cliff overlooking Waipio Bay. The home features a pool, spa, guest house, room for a recording studio, Hawaiian fruits and vegetables and a long driveway lined with palm trees.

The main house boasts three bedrooms and 2.5 baths with vaulted wood ceilings and an upgraded kitchen including new cabinetry, a marble-topped island and a brick oven outside.

“We really enjoy the pizza oven and tropical entertainment space,” Hagar added in his note. “We’ve entertained and jammed poolside with our musician friends Kenny Chesney and James Hetfield and cooked for celebrity chefs like Emeril Lagasse, Roy Yamaguchi and Sam Choy.”

The listings states the exterior is “an exhilarating venue for entertaining under the elongated Hawaiian pavilion.”

The outside features a 1,500-square-foot saline pool with a hot tub overlooking the ocean and a cabana bath. The property also features a private waterfall, tilapia pond, three-par golf and a viewing deck for an “on top of the world” experience.

Realtor Becky Hanna says the property is truly special. “Mr. Hagar promotes sustainability and there are several features this property withholds to be sustainable; the fresh water well they dug, the catchment system for property use, the tilapia pond, fruit trees, terraced vegetable gardens, and photovoltaic energy,” she said.

Hagar dug a 400-foot-deep well into the middle of volcanic rock, telling the LA Times, “It’ll heal you. It feels that good to drink.”

The retreat also include a one-bedroom guesthouse and a 1,000-square-foot garage.

The listing states the property offers “solitude and seclusion…an opportunity to retain one of Maui’s most inimitable estates, all within a reasonable journey to local amenities.”

Becky Hanna of Island Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent, more information and a video of the property can be found here.