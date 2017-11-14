Sources tell Maui Now that a man who escaped from the Hawaiʻi State Hospital on Sunday, was only on Maui for a short while before boarding another flight for the mainland.

According to our sources, 59-year-old Randall Toshio Saito arrived on Maui aboard a chartered flight, paying $1500 for the ticket. He was only on Maui for about an hour and a half before he purchased a ticket to board a flight bound for San Jose, California, possibly using another name, sources tell Maui Now.

While on Maui, he was reportedly observed walking through the Transportation Security Administration departure screening area.

Maui Now reached out to police for an update this morning and were informed that authorities are “actively looking” for Saito, and continue to “encourage the public to call with any information.” A subsequent press release at 11 a.m. indicates that Saito did indeed “catch a flight off-island.”

The Honolulu Star Advertiser reports that Saito was diagnosed with sexual sadism and necrophilia. He reportedly killed a woman at the Ala Moana Center in 1979, but was acquitted by reason of insanity.

Saito is described as 6’ tall, heavy set with black hair and brown eyes.

