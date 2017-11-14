AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Coordinated Agency Emergency Preparedness Exercises in Kahului

November 14, 2017, 8:35 AM HST (Updated November 14, 2017, 8:35 AM) · 1 Comment
×

Maui Now graphic.

The Maui Police Department will conduct emergency preparedness exercises at two Kahului locations this week.

The first coordinated exercise takes place today, Nov. 14, 2017, at Christ the King School from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The second exercise is planned for Friday at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The public is advised of an increase in police presence during the coordinated program times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 1 )
View Comments