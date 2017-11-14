The Maui Police Department will conduct emergency preparedness exercises at two Kahului locations this week.

The first coordinated exercise takes place today, Nov. 14, 2017, at Christ the King School from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The second exercise is planned for Friday at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m.

The public is advised of an increase in police presence during the coordinated program times.