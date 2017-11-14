Officers from the Maui Police Department’s Juvenile Crime Prevention Division and Lahaina Patrol Division conducted an undercover drug operation on Thursday, acting upon information received about the sale of illegal drugs at the West Maui Skate Park.

While at the park on Thursday, Nov. 9, officers observed a drug transaction between two adult males around 5:30 p.m.

Police arrested the two males, identified as 24-year-old Wesley Thongtrakul of Kīhei and 23-year-old Chad Kerley of San Diego, CA.

As a result, approximately one ounce of marijuana and $200 in cash was seized.

Thongtrakul was charged with the offense of Promoting a Detrimental Drug in the First Degree and Promoting a Controlled Substance in a Public Park. His total bail was set at $2,000.

Kerley was charged with Promoting a Detrimental Drug in the Second Degree. His bail was set at $200.