The air cargo industry in Hawaiʻi had 852 employees in 2016, experiencing 978.5% growth in employment over 15 years, between 2001 and 2016. That according to a new report released by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, analyzing the recent and future trends in the air cargo industry.

The report also notes that world air cargo traffic will grow 4.2% per year, more than doubling in its size over the next 20 years, according to Boeing. This includes a 4.3% annual growth for express air freight traffic and an annual 1.7% growth for airmail traffic through 2035.

The report highlights major changes in the air cargo industry in the past 15 years, which shows that inbound air cargo volume from the US mainland jumped in 2002 due to e-commerce and has been at that high level ever since. The volume of airmail from the US mainland dropped significantly at about the same time. More air cargo carriers have entered the market and carry majority of the air cargo volumes rather than using the belly of passenger planes.

“We are happy to see that the volume of interisland air cargo and mail has increased and remained elevated during the past 15 years, said DBEDT Director Luis P. Salaveria. “We hope the data and analysis will help the transportation industry and policymakers.”

“Air cargo plays an important role in Hawaiʻi’s economy by transporting merchandise to and from Hawaiʻi quickly and in its original quality,” said Chief State Economist Dr. Eugene Tian. “This report is not a study of the economic impact of the air cargo industry; it describes the changes in this industry between 1990 and 2016 and the driving forces for the changes.

Some of the interesting facts in this report include: