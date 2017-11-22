The International Local Government Management Organization recently awarded Maui County Managing Director Keith Regan with the Credentialed Manager designation. MD Regan is now one of 1,400 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program.

To receive the credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.

“Keith has done a fine job as Managing Director and now this award makes him the only credentialed county manager in the State of Hawaiʻi,” said Mayor Alan Arakawa. “We thank him for all of his hard work in making the county more efficient and effective for our community.”

This is the second ICMA related award for the Department of Management this year. In July the department was recognized for its data-driven management and reporting efforts with a Certificate of Achievement in Performance Management.