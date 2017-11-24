It’s been more than 15 years since the idea first took root, but Hospice Maui’s dream to add a garden area to its Wailuku site has begun to blossom with the help of a land donation from Maui Lani.

Today, the three-quarter acre parcel adjoining Hospice Maui’s facility on Mahalani Street is mostly covered with weeds and scrub brush, but in the future, the site is envisioned to be a place of beauty and serenity, where Hospice Maui patients and their families can enjoy a pedestrian path and shady seating area in a peaceful setting.

“A meditation garden is a wonderful fit for our mission. Hospice Maui provides terminally ill members of our community with the professional, physical, emotional and spiritual support that they and their families need prior to death and during their grieving process,” said Greg LaGoy, chief executive officer of Hospice Maui. “Acquiring this land is a major milestone in our ongoing commitment to provide exceptional service and comfort to the community.

“We can’t thank Maui Lani enough, not only for their generous and wonderful land gift, but for being a tremendous community partner throughout this lengthy, multi-year process,” LaGoy added. “In addition to donating this land, Maui Lani, along with other community supporters, patiently helped us step through a number of complex processes so that Hospice Maui could receive the land.”

“We’re excited to see Hospice Maui’s vision move forward,” said Leiane Paci of Maui Lani Partners. “Maui Lani is guided by a vision that supports the positive and productive use of land in a way that benefits families and people in our community. Hospice Maui does so much good for the community, we’re very happy to be able to contribute to their work.”