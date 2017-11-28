A new report lists the Maui County metro areas of Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina as the “Drunkest City” in Hawaiʻi.

24/7 Wall St., LLC an online financial news and opinion company reports that nearly 22% of adults in the area either binge or heavily drink. That’s a larger share than both the statewide and nationwide excessive drinking rates.

The online report stated that alcohol related driving deaths were also in the top 10% in the nation. During the Maui Police Department’s recent 20-day Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign (Aug. 16 to Sept. 4, 2017), police issued 1,600 traffic citations, including 55 DUI arrests.

Metro level data for the report were aggregated from county level data provided by County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a joint program through the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin. Data on alcohol-induced mortality rates came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for 2015.