The Maui Women’s Pro will come to a close today. The event has been called on at Honolua Bay with four foot sets.

The semifinals started at 8 a.m. with newly crowned WSL Champion and defending event winner Tyler Wright (AUS) losing to 6X World Champion Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) in Semifinal 1 and Malia Manuel (HAW) beat Bronte Macaulay (AUS) in Semifinal 2.

Gilmore and Manuel are currently waiting to start the Finals.

“We’ve got some leftover swell from yesterday so we are on,” said WSL Deputy Commissioner, Jessi Miley-Dyer. “Things are a bit slower today because the swell is dropping but there’s still some great waves and we’ll be crowning an event champion today.”

Surfline, official forecaster for the Maui Women’s Pro, are calling for:

Good size NW to NNW swell prevails Friday, trending down through the day. Fading surf is expected over the weekend, with just small, shadowed NW swell on Monday. Confidence is slowly increasing that we’ll see another round of fairly solid NW to NNW swell Tue-Wed, although local wind may deteriorate.

The event will be broadcast LIVE via WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL app and on Facebook LIVE via the WSL’s Facebook page.

