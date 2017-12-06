Hawaiian Airlines announced it is waiving reservation change fees for guests traveling on Hawaiian Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines codeshare flights to/from/via the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) between Dec. 6, 2017 and Dec. 8, 2017 due to the Southern California wildfires.

The waiver is subject to the following conditions:

• Ticket was issued on/before Dec. 6.

• Affected flight(s) is/are originally scheduled for travel on/before Dec. 6 through Dec. 8.

• Change must be rebooked and ticketed for new flights on/before Dec. 11, 2017.

Any resulting difference in fare(s) will be waived provided the change is made to the same class of service and there is no change in origin and destination.

Customers needing assistance should call Hawaiian Airlines’ reservations desk at 1-800-367-5320.

Hawaiʻi Responds to Southern California Wildfires

Six Hawaiʻi Red Cross workers will be deploying to Southern California in response to the fast-moving wildfires that started on Monday, Dec. 4.

Two workers from Oʻahu, one from Kauaʻi, one from Molokaʻi, and one from Maui are deploying to assist with sheltering and mass care. One from Oʻahu is deploying to assist with staffing services. The Red Cross says more Hawaiʻi volunteers are on standby to possibly deploy.

The fires are threatening thousands of homes and evacuations have been ordered for some 140,000 residents. As of Wednesday morning, Dec. 6, around 20,000 homes are threatened by out of control fires that have burned more than 83,000 acres already. This includes, some 65,000 acres consumed by the Thomas Fire in Ventura County, around 11,000 acres consumed by the Creek Fire in Los Angeles County, and another 7,000 acres consumed by the Rye Fire in Los Angeles County.

Dangerous fire conditions are expected to be a threat for Southern California for much of this week, with officials calling this the strongest and longest duration Santa Ana wind event seen this wildfire season.

The Red Cross is working alongside partners to provide shelter, food and comfort for people forced to leave their homes with little notice because of the dangerous wildfires. Overnight, almost 430 people took refuge from the fires in seven Red Cross shelters. Hundreds more visit the shelters during the day for supplies and information. In addition to providing shelter, the Red Cross is moving additional disaster workers, cots, blankets and emergency supplies to the affected counties.