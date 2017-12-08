Maui police uncovered an indoor marijuana grow operation after executing a search warrant at a home on Kai Hele Kū Street in Lahaina on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

Officers from the Lahaina Patrol Division executed the search warrant.

As a result, officers recovered 200 marijuana plants. Officers also seized 15.66 grams of marijuana concentrate, cocaine, methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) or ecstasy, xanax pills and US currency.

One adult male was arrested but released pending further investigation.

Police have launched an investigation into the second degree promotion of a dangerous drug.