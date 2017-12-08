Officers from the Hāna Patrol Division arrested Shaun Nishida, 36, of Hāna, Maui at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Police say Nishida was wanted for allegedly stabbing another male the previous day in Lahaina.

Nishida was arrested for the alleged offense of second degree Attempted Murder. He is currently being held without bail.

The allegations stem from an incident reported at around 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, when police were dispatched to the shoreline area of Honoapiʻilani Highway near the Olowalu Recycling and Refuse Center. Police say two male individuals had gotten into a fight and one male stabbed the other. The suspect then got into his vehicle and fled the area prior to police arrival, according to police reports

The victim, a 45 year old Lahaina man, was transported to the hospital emergency room in serious condition and was treated for his injuries.

The investigation is on-going.