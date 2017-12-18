The Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott will once again host a star-studded New Years Eve Party to benefit for the Maui Food Bank and the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

This New Year’s Eve party will feature entertainment by: Steven Tyler, Alice Cooper, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, Dave Mason, Weird Al Yankovic, Lynda Carter, Willie K, Bob Rock, Lily Meola, Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel, David Draiman of Disturbed and more.

The event begins with cocktails at 7:30 p.m., followed by entertainment at 8:30 p.m.

There will also be midnight fireworks, private rooftop viewing and a full bar available.

Event organizers say that in the past few years, this benefit has provided 1.6 million meals to the people of Maui through the Maui Food Bank, and significant financial support to the Maui Cultural Center.

Tickets are limited in availability, as are dinner reservations at Roy Yamaguchi’s Humble Market Kitchin prior to the event. Event organizers have expanded the VIP section so more ticket holders can be seated front and center.

Tickets are $675 per person.

For tickets and further information, email nyewaileafundraiser@gmail.com.