Waiohuli taro farmer Norman Abihai will discuss “Pohaku Ku‘i ‘Ai – Poi-making Tools” at the last Upcountry cultural mini-lecture of the year.

The free mini-lecture will take place on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m. at the Kēōkea nursery site next to Grandma’s Coffee House. The lecture is part of the bimonthly Kēōkea Farmers Market which is held the second and last Saturdays of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kēōkea and Waiohuli homesteaders will also be on hand to share bananas, citrus, kabocha squash and other homegrown produce as a Makahiki-season ho‘okupu (community gift) to attendees.

Attendees are asked to bring a basket, sweater and chair.

The Keokea Homestead Farm Lots Association and the Pa‘upena Community Development Corp., co-sponsor the series on farming and ranching-related topics.

At the Jan. 13, 2018 mini-lecture, Richard “Buddy” Nichols will speak on his role as farm-loan manager with the USDA Farm Services Agency in Kahului.

For event information, email paupena.kekoa@gmail.com or call (808) 276-2713.