The Department of Public Safety is looking to fill Adult Correction Officer vacancies on Maui, Oʻahu and Kauaʻi.

To qualify, applicants must meet all of the requirements listed on Department of Human Resources and Development’s webpage. Applicants must be a high school graduate or have a GED. They must also have one year of responsible work experience which shows that the applicant possesses the ability to relate effectively with people in following the instructions of a supervisor and giving or exchanging information.

A full list of requirements and information on how to apply to become an ACO is available at the following direct links:

Maui (Continuous recruitment)

Oʻahu (Recruitment closes 1/05/18)

Kauaʻi (Recruitment closes 1/05/18)