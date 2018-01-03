Fiber cable installation for Blue Hawaiian Helicopters will be conducted next week, resulting in single lane closures near the intersection of Hāna (Route 36) and Haleakalā (Route 37) Highways.

The contractor, Pacific Comtech LLC will install new fiber optic communication cable to several utility poles at the location.

This will result in single lane closures on both roadways of the far right lane of the Hāna Highway in the Hāna-bound direction; and the far right lane of the Haleakalā Highway in the mauka direction towards Haleakalā.

Motorists headed East on Hāna Highway, wishing to make a right turn onto Haleakalā Highway will still be able to do so, according to transportation officials.

The lane closures affect the far right lanes, closest to the poles. Transportation officials say all other lanes will remain open and no detours are necessary.

The road work will take place between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. from Tuesday, Jan. 9 to Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. GP Roadway Solutions will provide traffic control setup and assistance on roadway for the duration.