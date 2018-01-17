Maui Now’s Malika Dudley interviewed Dr. Ellen Caringer about the effects Saturday’s false missile alert may have on our youth. She is a child psychologist based in Wailuku, Maui and specializes in neuropsychology.

The Hawaii Psychological Association is looking for ways to be helpful in the aftermath of the False Alert incident on Saturday, January 13, 2018. They have assembled the following list of resources which may be helpful to you or someone you know.

* Disaster Distress Hotline

* Listen, Protect, Connect – Psychological First Aid for Teacher & Students

* Tips for Talking With and Helping Children and Youth Cope After a Disaster or Traumatic Event – a guide for parents, caregivers, and teachers

* Helpful Hints for School Emergency Management: Psychological First Aid for Students and Teachers: Listen, Protect, Connect – Model & Teach

* Explaining the News to Our Kids

* Children & Grief: Guidance and Support Resources

* The Road to Resilience

**Maui Now has also compiled a comprehensive article outlining “what to do if the ballistic missile alert was real.” Visit this link for more information.**

This is not a sponsored post. Dr. Caringer is a community resource and can be reached via email: dcaringer@gmail.com