During a federal government shutdown, Haleakalā National Park does not monitor or update social media, however park administrators posted an update on the Park’s Facebook page this morning to keep visitors and residents informed of what to expect amid the shutdown, which went into effect early this morning.

Some Haleakalā NP areas are accessible; however access may change without notice, and there are no park-provided services. For more information please go to www.nps.gov/hale.

All park regulations remain in effect. An access/closure list for the Summit District and Kīpahulu District follows:

Access/Closures:

• SUMMIT DISTRICT: CLOSED TO VISITATION DURING SUNRISE HOURS (3 a.m. to 7 a.m.). Open (with no restroom facilities or other services) at all other times.

• Kīpahulu District trails and Summit District trails: Open (limited emergency response).

• Hosmer Grove Campground and Kīpahulu Campground: Open (no restroom or other facilities).

• Backcountry cabins: Cabin users with existing reservations should make alternative plans. Cabin refunds may be requested via recreation.gov after federal operations resume.

• All restrooms in both districts: Closed.

• Headquarters Visitor Center, at 7000 feet of elevation: Closed.

• Haleakalā Visitor Center, at 9741 feet of elevation: Closed.

• Park-specific road, weather, or trail condition updates: Unavailable. For weather, go to http://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?zoneid=HIZ022OR http://www.ifa.hawaii.edu/haleakalanew/weather.shtml

• Website and social media: Will not be updated.

• Volunteer projects: Cancelled.

• Kīpahulu Visitor Center, in the coastal Kīpahulu District, past Hana: Closed,

• Pools of `Ohe`o, Kīpahulu District: Closed.