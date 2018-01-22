The Senate has voted 81-18 in favor of advancing a bill to end a federal government shutdown that went into effect early Saturday morning.

US Sen. Brian Schatz voted in favor of the bill to end the shutdown, while US Sen. Mazie Hirono cast a vote against the proposal.

The short-term spending proposal temporarily funds government operations for three weeks and gives the Senate more time to address immigration policy.

Under the bill, federal agencies are funded through Feb. 8, 2018.

New York Senator Chuck Schumer took to his Twitter account saying there’s still much to do including protecting dreamers, writing a budget and addressing health care, veterans, disaster relief pensions and the opioid epidemic.

Sen. Hirono released the following statement on the continuing resolution: