An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run pedestrian fatality reported at the Kīhei McDonald’s parking lot early Tuesday morning.

Police say that on Tuesday evening, a 25-year-old Kīhei man turned himself in, identifying himself at the operator of the vehicle involved in the crash.

The man was arrested for the offense of Accidents Involving Death or Serious Bodily Injury, and was released pending further investigation.

The male victim has since been identified as 57-year-old Robert Mercier, who did not have a local address.

Backstory:

A pedestrian suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run accident at the McDonald’s parking lot in Kīhei early Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported at 2:27 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police reports, the collision occurred as a black 2013 Honda Civic four-door sedan traveling north on South Kīhei Road, made a left turn into the McDonald’s parking lot, collided into the curb at the entrance then struck a pedestrian.

Police say the driver and occupants of the vehicle exited and fled the scene on foot.

The adult male pedestrian was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead.

The involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol has not been determined as the investigation is on-going.

This was Maui County’s first traffic fatality for 2018, compared to two the same time last year.