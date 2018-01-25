AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Boy on Skateboard Broadsided by Car in Wailuku, Maui

January 25, 2018, 8:34 AM HST (Updated January 25, 2018, 8:34 AM) · 4 Comments
×

Maui Now graphic.

A boy suffered life-threatening injuries when he was broadsided by a vehicle while skateboarding down a residential driveway in Wailuku on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 3:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 on Maka Hou Loop.

Police say the collision occurred as the juvenile male was riding a skateboard down the driveway was broadsided by a white 2016 Nissan Leaf traveling south on Maka Hou Loop. Police say the vehicle was operated by a 44-year-old Wailuku woman.

The juvenile male was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room where his injuries were diagnosed as life-threatening.

Scroll Down to Read 4 Comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 4 )
View Comments