A boy suffered life-threatening injuries when he was broadsided by a vehicle while skateboarding down a residential driveway in Wailuku on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 3:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 on Maka Hou Loop.

Police say the collision occurred as the juvenile male was riding a skateboard down the driveway was broadsided by a white 2016 Nissan Leaf traveling south on Maka Hou Loop. Police say the vehicle was operated by a 44-year-old Wailuku woman.

The juvenile male was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room where his injuries were diagnosed as life-threatening.