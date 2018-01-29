Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff. Questions submitted will be considered for inclusion in the “Ask the Mayor” column. Submit your own questions about County of Maui programs, services, operations or policies to Mayor Alan Arakawa at (808) 270-7855, AskTheMayor@mauicounty.gov or mail them to 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Aloha Mr. Mayor:

Q: Are there any restrictions on transporting kayaks on one’s car or truck? I’ve seen some cars that have a kayak that extends at least 5 feet in both the front and rear of the vehicle. Also, most people do not attach a red flag in back of the kayak. Isn’t there a law that requires a red flag be attached to any object that extends at least 3 feet past the rear end of a vehicle?

A: Yes, you’re right: Maui County Code 10.20.510 states that whenever the load of any vehicle extends “more than four feet beyond the front or rear of the bed or body thereof,” a red flag not less than 16 inches square must be attached to the end of the load and must be clearly visible at all times.

Alternately, in nighttime conditions (“between 30 minutes after sunset and 30 minutes before sunrise”), a red light must be used in place of a red flag and must be clearly visible “under normal conditions for a distance of 300 feet from the front or rear of such vehicle.”

The penalty for a violation is $72.